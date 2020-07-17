CAA intensifies efforts to remove concerns of EASA, FAA

ISLAMABAD: In order to get rid of international restriction, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has intensified efforts to remove the concerns of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Aviation Division’s Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar said that all the concerns of EASA and FAA will be removed soon and hoped that the decision to downgrade Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to one-star airline will be withdrawn.

He maintained that DG CAA has penned letters in this regard to FAA, Civil Aviation Authority of Canada and others.

CAA always follow the international aviation rules, the official said and added that they were improving the safety standards and bringing reforms in PIA.

Earlier on July 3, top airline rating website, AirlineRatings.com, had downgraded Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) a one-star airline, the lowest rating out of a total of seven stars after the airline had been suspected to be harboring pilots with fake licenses.

On June 30, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had announced to suspend Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

The suspension will come into force from Wednesday and will remain in place for six months.

All PIA flights to Europe will remain suspended after the order as the national flag carrier had asked passengers to either refund their tickets or extend them for a later date

Comments

comments