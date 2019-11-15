CAA returns Rs1.8 million cash to its owner

LAHORE: A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has returned a bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had forgotten it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Dr Nadira was travelling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

Read More: CAA’s air traffic controller saves foreign airline’s plane from deadly accident

Earlier on November 12, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff member at Heathrow airport returned Rs6 million saving certificates to a Pakistani passenger who was travelling from London to Islamabad.

Comments

comments