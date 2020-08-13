CAA issues new COVID-19 SOPs for domestic flights

ISLAMABAD: In continuation to the steps being taken to curb the spread of COVID-19, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic passengers, chartered and private flights, ARY News reported.

A CAA notification said that the new SOPs has came into force with immediate effect and added, “Full compliance with the instructions contained therein shall be ensured by all airline operations and the ground handling agents.”

Only passengers and airport staff will be allowed to go beyond the parking area and no protocol will be allowed, read the notification.

In case the vehicle has to wait, the driver will take the vehicle to parking lot and wait inside the vehicle. Airport managers were asked to ensure social distancing at every stage of the departure formalities.

Upon arrival in the longue, all the passengers and flight crew will be subjected to thermal scanning and if considered necessary by the health staff they will be given a swab test at the government designated facility.

The aircraft will be disinfected in accordance with the procedures prescribed by CAA at each station before passengers boarding.

As per the new SOPs, boarding passes shall be issued with a gap of at least one adjacent seat and all the passengers are required to wear surgical masks throughout the duration of flight.

The passengers and crew members displaying symptoms of illness will be isolated towards aft of the aircraft and kept there till the termination of flight, read the notification.

Disembarkation will be done row wise in an orderly manner from front to back ensuring social distance.

