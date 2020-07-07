CAA suspends licences of 34 suspected pilots

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended licences of 34 suspected pilots in a recent move against the aviates holding fake documents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A notification has been released by the CAA’s Director Flight Operation regarding the suspension of 34 pilot’s licences including women aviates.

ARY News acquired the list of pilots who have faced action by the aviation authority following the directives of the federal government.

The latest order followed by the decision of the federal cabinet members for the removal of 28 commercial pilots whose licences had already been proven dubious after an inquiry.

Read: Cleaning mess of previous govts, says Ghulam Sarwar on pilots issue

According to a declaration, the decision came during the cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

The cabinet meeting decided to initiate criminal proceedings against the pilots. However, disciplinary action is being taken against few other pilots.

Read: Govt has grounded all suspected pilots, says Shahzad Akbar

On June 27, the Aviation Division had declared licences of 160 pilots from national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue and SereneAir ‘suspicious’ and orderd the management of the airlines to immediate ground the aviates.

The aviation authority issued directives to the management of the airlines to immediate ground the pilots who were possessing suspicious licences. The suspicious pilots include 141 from PIA, nine from Airblue and 10 from SereneAir.

Comments

comments