CAA to suspend license of pilots found smoking on flights

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday warned that it will suspend the license of pilots found smoking while operating flights, ARY News reported

Thee CAA in a statement said that captain and first officer will be suspended immediately if they found smoking in the cockpit while operating flights.

The directives have been issued by Director Flight Standards Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The statement reads that the authority has received many complaints against pilots smoking in the cockpit. It said disciplinary action will be taken against pilots found smoking in the cockpit.

The CAA said cabin crew and ground staff can also lodge complaints against pilots smoking while operating flights.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had suspended licences of 34 suspected pilots in a recent move against the aviates holding fake documents.

A notification had been released by the CAA’s Director Flight Operation regarding the suspension of 34 pilot’s licences including women aviates of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ARY News acquired the list of PIA pilots who have faced action by the aviation authority following the directives of the federal government.

