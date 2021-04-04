KARACHI: Due to a surge in coronavirus cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday extended travel restrictions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for inbound flights to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

These restrictions, effective from April 6, 2021, have been extended till April 20, 2021.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA.

The CAA has updated its category C for international travel and added more countries to the list. The number of Category C countries is 22 and it includes South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Ghana, Kenya, Rawanda, Peru, Mozambique, Columbia, Comoros, Tanzania, Brazil and other countries.

According to the notification, travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is completely banned.

“There will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from Category C countries including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistan passport holders, NICOP and POC holders,” reads the notification.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA. The travelers from these 24 countries (A category) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

However, those coming from countries in the B travel category will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding.

The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, CAA said today.

The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 20.

Comments

comments