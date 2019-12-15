CAB protests: Police caught on camera smashing motorbikes at Aligarh University

NEW DELHI: In distressful visuals, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday targeted students from the Aligarh Muslim University by firing tear gas shells and smashing their motorbikes.

According to NDTV, police fired tear gas shells at the unarmed students, who were staging protests against the amended anti-Muslim Citizenship Act.

In the video it can be seen that cops had been smashing bicycles on roads in Aligarh, firing tear-gas shells through the primary gate regarding the university amid protests in the institution.

The trouble started after news from Delhi, where a protest march by the Jamia students had gone awry, ending in a pitched battle with the police.

Soon after, the police had entered the campus without clearance and detained around 100 students. The university said they had also assaulted the staff and the students.

As the Aligarh students started a late evening solidarity march, the police had tried to stop them at the gates of the university, initially using batons and then tear gas and water cannons.

Internet services have been suspended in parts of West Bengal.

Students across the country have been staging protests against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to enact the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act. The Act provides natural citizenship to every single non-Muslim living in India illegally.

