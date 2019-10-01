Federal cabinet approves first ever e-commerce policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad has approved the first ever e-commerce policy of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while briefing media about the federal cabinet meeting, said the cabinet has approved the e-commerce policy and considered the rising trend of E-shopping, and expanding the reach of smartphones in the country.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the brutal face of India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, adding that the PM Khan took cabinet into confidence over his US visit.

اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی نیوز کانفرنس اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی اطلاعات فردوس عاشق اعوان کی نیوز کانفرنس#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

“PM Imran Khan apprised world leaders about the situation in Occupied Kashmir and exposed India’s brutal face,” she said, adding that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia will jointly launch an English channel to tackle Islamophobia.

She said the cabinet discussed the 14-point agenda and overviewed the progress of implementation of previous decisions.

The Special Assistant said the Prime Minister issued directives to Ministry of National Food Security and provincial governments to take steps to avoid shortage of wheat and control the price of bread.

Dengue outbreak

The Prime Minister while taking notice of the spread of dengue in the country said efforts should be maximized to control the virus.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the spike areas of dengue, relevant data and the steps being taken to overcome it.

Pakistan Citizen Portal:

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that the Prime Minister was also briefed on the performance of Pakistan Citizen Portal. PM Imran was informed that more than 11, 73, 000 citizens have registered with this app and more than a million complaints have been disposed of successfully.

The cabinet congratulated premier over his successful visit to the United Nations and particularly his address at the UN General Assembly in which he highlighted the Kashmir issue forcefully.

