Federal cabinet approves new Hajj Policy with no subsidies this year

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet on Thursday approved new Hajj Policy for 2019, deciding against provision of any subsidy, ARY News reported.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri briefed the cabinet meeting about the new Hajj Policy that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here today.

According to new Hajj Policy more than 1, 84000 Pakistanis will perform the religious ritual of Hajj this year, while 60 per cent quota would be reserved for the government and the remaining 40 per cent for private hajj tour operators.

Applications in this regard will be received from next month. “The cabinet has decided against provision of any kind of subsidy,” sources said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure smooth Hajj operations and warned of strict action in any negligence.

People 80 years and above will be able to perform Hajj without the need to enter a draw. People who have been unsuccessful for three consecutive years will also not be required to enter the draw.

Read more: Hajj expenses to rise to Rs. 420,000 this year

The cabinet also approved appointment of Arbab Shehzad as a Supervisor to look after the matters of Hajj this year.

Last month, Saudi Arabia had increased quota of Pakistani pilgrims for 2019’s Hajj by 5,000.

According to a spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs, an agreement was signed in this regard by Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri and his Saudi Arabian counterpart.

