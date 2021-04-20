Cabinet approves setting up database of demand and supply of food items

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up a database for record-keeping of demand and supply of essential food commodities, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair took up a 13-point agenda.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI chairs the federal cabinet meeting. pic.twitter.com/B3fiSMkYig — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 20, 2021

Sources relayed the cabinet accorded its approval for transporting armed vehicles of the United Nations (UN) from Karachi to Kabul. It deferred a decision on a summary regarding exempting the Kartarpur Corridor project from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

A report on construction of a high-rise building on the Pakistan Railways’ land in Nowshera was presented by a cabinet committee in the meeting. The cabinet approved a summary for transfer of the Strategic Export Control Division’s powers.

The cabinet deferred the appointment of board of directors of the Joint Investment Companies. In addition to that, the meeting also postponed a briefing by the special assistant to the PM on energy Tabish Gauhar about a plan for cutting circulation debt.

The cabinet also postponed a briefing by SAPM Dr Ishrat Hussain on a PIA restructuring plan and approved the appointment of the National Insurance Company’s chief executive officer. The appointment of the board of governors under the Federal Medical Teaching Ordinance was also deferred.

Comments

comments