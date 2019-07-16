Cabinet decides to constitute committee on Reko Diq case verdict     

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to constitute a special committee for recommendations on Reko Diq case verdict on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference following the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Informant and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the committee will submit its recommendations, point out those responsible and devise future strategy in this regard.

She said the committee headed by Law Minister Farough Naseem will include Hammad Azhar, Dr Isharat Hussain, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Syed Qasim.

Dr Firdous said that it was decided that Minister for Communications Murad Saeed will brief every cabinet meeting about the foreign tours of the Sharif family and expenditures incurred by them illegally.

She said the cabinet issued directives for appointing permanent heads in all the departments which were being run without permanent heads.

Read More: $6bn penalty imposed on Pakistan in Reko Diq case

The special assistant said, “It has been decided that a mechanism will be devised to keep an eye on the prices of items of daily use like pulses and wheat flour.

She said it has been decided that the tax on import of edible oil will be reduced from seven percent to two percent, which will break the back bone of the hoarders.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet discussed about the possible measures needed for improvement in the management of land record by the revenue department.

She said that the prime minister was of the view that the government was ready to listen to the problems of the traders but there will be no compromise on the registration process of the traders to include them in the tax net.

