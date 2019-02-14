Cabinet gives go ahead to ink eight MoUs with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting on Thursday gave go-ahead to ink eight memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with the Saudi Arabia during the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s upcoming visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.



The federal cabinet meeting held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to deliberate over a 20-point agenda. The meeting was briefed about different issues including Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, forthcoming visit of Saudi crown prince and other issues. The meeting continued for above five hours.

The cabinet also discussed the Anti-Narcotics Policy-2018 and looked over the implementation of its earlier decisions in its session.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday had announced that at least eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) would be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s upcoming visit to Pakistan.

Read More: Saudi King authorises ministers to ink agreements with Pakistan

Earlier in the day, Saudi King Salman had chaired a cabinet meeting ahead of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s trip of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the king had authorised Saudi ministers to ink agreements with Pakistani authorities during the upcoming visit of the Saudi crown prince.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Khalid al Falih and other ministers would sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistani officials in various fields.

