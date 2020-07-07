ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad has approved the appointment of Air Marshal Arshad Malik as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO for three years, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik will retire from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on July 12 and he will continue serving as PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next three years, sources told ARY News.

Sources said that he will be the PIA chief on a three-year contract basis.

The cabinet was given detailed briefing over fake licenses of pilots. The cabinet was informed that pilots with fake degrees have been grounded immediately.

The federal cabinet directed to complete inquiry of fake licenses issue as soon as possible, according to sources.

It must be noted that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had dismissed 49 employees from service on the charges of possessing fake degrees and disciplinary issues during the last month.

According to a notification issued by the the national flag carrier on July 2, out of the 49 employees, 25 were sacked for allegedly possessing fake or tempered degrees, 21 over prolonged absence, one for breach of applicable rules, two for disclosure of official information on social media and media.

However, two other employees of the national flag carrier were demoted over breach of rules and one faced deduction of increments over his alleged absence from the place of duty.

