Cabinet Division’s Mercedes retrieved from Sharif family’s residence

ISLAMABAD: Police on Thursday retrieved a Cabinet Division’s Mercedes Benz car number GAD 059 during a raid at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umrah, ARY News reported.

The bullet-proof Mercedes had been issued to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif by the Prime Minister’s Office on May 31, 2017 and the Cabinet Division was made responsible for the vehicle. After the disqualification of the prime minister by the Supreme Court the Sharif family did not returned the official vehicle.

On June 28, the Cabinet Division wrote a letter to Maryam Nawaz, asking her to return the Mercedes car no GAD 059 to Central Pool of Cars immediately but she turned a deaf ear to the request.

The cabinet division wrote in its letter,” The dignitary for whom the vehicle was provided is presently not utilizing the vehicle; therefore, it is required to be parked in the office premises.”

The official vehicle was issued to then prime minister but it had been utilized reportedly by Maryam Nawaz, said sources.

Earlier on July 1, an accountability court in Islamabad had granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) permission to interrogate former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Tosha Khana vehicle case inside Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The corruption watchdog had moved an application seeking permission to question the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in the case, which was granted by the accountability judge.

The former premier is currently serving seven-year prison term awarded to him in the Al-Azizia reference.

