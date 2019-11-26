Cabinet unanimously approves new summary seeking COAS Bajwa’s extension   

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has unanimously approved a new summery seeking extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken the decision in the wake of the ongoing tense situation along the line of control, Indian threats and risk of false flag operation by Indian troops.

He said that PM Imran under Article-243 has suggested the president to extend the service of the army chief. The minister said that the constitution gave the premier discretionary powers to grant extension in service of the army chief.

He said that the prime minister has decided consistency in the army’s command in the light of current situation in the region.

Lauding the role of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the country’s sovereignty, Shafqat Mahmood said that the summary has been forwarded to the president for the final approval.

Read More: SC suspends notification of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) had suspended the notification confirming the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

The SC had adjourned the further hearing of the case till tomorrow and served notices to the COAS, Defence Ministry and Attorney General of Pakistan.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had remarked that the Constitution doesn’t allow the prime minister to extend the service of the army chief. “Only the president can extend his service”, he had added.

