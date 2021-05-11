Cabinet to decide placing Shehbaz Sharif’s name on ECL: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said on Thursday that his ministry had received the request from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to put the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the federal minister said a joint meeting of the interior and law ministries would be called tomorrow to take a decision regarding the matter.

The suggestions would be put before the federal cabinet meeting regarding placing Shehbaz’s name on ECL, which will take a final decision, he added.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today approached Interior Ministry to put the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL).

According to sources, the NAB has written a letter to the interior ministry to formally sought Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list.

Read More: NAB wants Shahbaz Sharif’s name on ECL: sources

The watchdog cited that Shahbaz was a prime accused in a money laundering reference, besides according to sources, also recommending to place other suspects in the case on the ECL.

The NAB has sought the measures in light of a letter written from its Lahore bureau on 28 April and today after approval from Chairman NAB Justice retd Javed Iqbal, a letter has been conveyed to the interior ministry for its implementation.

The NAB on Tuesday also decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC), seeking suspension of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.

Comments

comments