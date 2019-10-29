Submarine cable fault disrupts internet services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday experienced slow internet browsing owing to a fault in IMEWE, an international submarine cable system which provides internet bandwidth to the country, ARY News reported.

A Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokes person said that they were jointly working with an international consortium to fix the fault. He assured that the fault in undersea cable will be removed soon.

The spokesperson further said that the internet users may face slow browsing and quality issues due to the fault.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said,”We regret to inform you that due to international submarine cable fault, internet services are impacted across Pakistan.”

The PTCL apologized for the inconvenience and said that their teams were working to fully restore internet services in the country.

In 2017, internet users had experience slow internet browsing owing to a fault that occurred in IMEWE near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A fault had occurred in IMEWE due to which users had to experience slow internet browsing whereas another international cable system SEA-ME-WE 4 was already under repair by the international consortium.

