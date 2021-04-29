VIDEO: California home overrun by migrating birds

A California family is warning others after they were left feeling like they were living out a horror movie when hundreds of birds poured into their home last week.

A woman who asked to be identified only as Kerri said she returned to her Torrance home with her husband and their child April 21 to discover birds flying around inside the house.

Kerri captured video showing dozens of birds swooping down into the home through her chimney. “It’s so hard to explain. If you don’t see it with your own eyes, you’d never believe it,” Kerri told KTLA-TV. Kerri said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office referred her to county animal control, but officials told her to just leave her doors open and allow the birds to leave on their own. She said the birds don’t appear to want to leave, and have been making a mess of the home. “You couldn’t walk in any spot in the living room, the kitchen and the hallway without stepping on bird droppings,” Kerri said. The birds are believed to be Vaux’s swift, a species known for roosting in chimneys in large groups.

Comments

comments