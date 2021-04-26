Cambridge exams start in Pakistan under strict SOPs

Web Analytics
LAHORE: Cambridge examinations have started from today (Monday) with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place across Pakistan.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student’s best interest in view.

“British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck,” Shafqat Mahmood said in his tweet.

Furthermore, the minister said he has asked Cambridge to reconsider the 13 month condition for taking the remaining papers considering the extraordinary situation. “I am very hopeful that a positive decision will come soon,” he added.

It is to be noted that, last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had dismissed as non-maintainable a writ petition seeking cancellation of in-person A and O level exams.

