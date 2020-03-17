Web Analytics
Cambridge, federal and provincial exams postponed, announces Shafqat Mahmood  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced that the O and A level examinations under Cambridge Board due in May and June this year are postponed amid fear of coronavirus outbreak in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by the federal minister and attended by provincial education ministers, head of the Cambridge in Pakistan Uzma Yousaf and officials from the federal education ministry.


Sharing the decisions of the meeting on micro-blogging site-Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood said: ” To review the latest situation re-closure of schools I held a meeting today with provincial education ministers and senior education officials. It was decided that O and A level exams of Cambridge due in May and June, would be postponed. Cambridge will announce new dates”.

He further announced that upcoming exams to be conducted by the federal and provincial boards would also be postponed and would be held later between June 01 and July 15 as per the discretion of the respective boards.


“Further, the Higher Education Commission shared in the meeting that due to delay in Board exams, Universities would also delay their admissions to October,” he said in a Twitter post.

Read More: France to close schools to curb coronavirus spread: Macron 

It is pertinent to mention here that all educational institutes across the country were shut down amid fear of coronavirus as the federal and provincial governments are making all-out efforts to control the spread of the virus that has already seen over 7000 deaths globally and had infected over 170,000 people.

