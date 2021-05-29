Can people receiving Covid-19 vaccine die in next two years? Here’s what health ministry says

Social media is awash with fake claims about vaccination against Covid-19. One such claim attributed to a Nobel Prize winner says people who get vaccinated against the deadly virus can die in the next two years.

The claim has been widely shared on different social media platforms.

While medical experts and scientists have outright dismissed the claim as baseless, Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services today tweeted, “No scientific research proves that people can die two years after getting vaccinated,”

Sharing a screenshot of the fake post, the ministry said that all vaccines go through a lengthy process of research and testing before they are administered to people.

تمام ویکسین تحقیق اور ٹیسٹنگ کے مراحل سے گزر کر عام عوام تک پہنچتی ہیں۔ اور کوئی سائنسی تحقیق یہ ثابت نہیں کرتی کے ویکسین لگوانے سے دو سال بعد موت واقعہ ہو سکتی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/9H9m3X9RZS — Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan (@nhsrcofficial) May 28, 2021

The claim says French virologist Luc Montagnier “has confirmed that there is no chance of survival for people who have received any form of the vaccine”.

It then quotes him as saying: “’There is no hope, and no possible treatment for those who have been vaccinated already. We must be prepared to incinerate the bodies.’” The post adds: “The scientific genius backed claims of other pre eminent [sic] virologists after studying the constituents of the vaccine. ‘They will all die from antibody dependent enhancement.’ Nothing more can be said.’”

Montagnier won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2008 with fellow scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi for their work identifying the HIV virus

