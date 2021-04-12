Web Analytics
Can you spot a leopard in this photo?

A perfectly timed photo taken from a unique angle can make things very interesting and if it features a deadly predator, it has the potential to go viral.

It is not an optical illusion or a puzzle. A drone photographed a leopard hiding in an agricultural field in India’s Uttar Pradesh. The camouflage of the leopard is so perfect, netizens have a tough time spotting it even after multiple looks.

 

The photo was recently shared on Twitter. The photo was captured during a drone operation that helped in the rescue operation of the animal in UP’s Bahraich, Times Now News reported.

The perfectly-timed photo has earned praise from hundreds f social media users, who also congratulated the rescue team for using their use of technology.

