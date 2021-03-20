Can you cook your meal by slapping it for hours instead of using oven?

There are many ways to cook food all over the world but slapping it to a point it’s become edible is never considered one of them…yet. This YouTuber just added to the list a new and unorthodox way to turn the raw chicken into a meal.

Without using the oven or a traditional fire, for cooking, even then, he might have just introduced to the world another bizarre way to cook food.

A YouTuber named Louis Weisz has shown the world cooking the chicken with constant slaps. No, we are not making this up. He actually experimented with the method in a video that has actually raked over 7 million views by now.

As weird as it might sound, he has shown how chicken can be cooked if slapped continuously for some time, until it reaches a certain temperature.

In school, you might have learned the physics’ theory of heating an object with potential and kinetic energies but actually exercising it to a point one cooks one’s meals, sounds a bit off. But he is so engrossed in it, he says he is looking to create a machine that would slap at a faster rate, with minimal heat loss and more impact control. Weisz first tries to cook the chicken but fails. He then starts making a machine that can slap the chicken. In the end, he cooks the chicken by slapping it about 135,000 times. Weisz shared the video with the title, “I cooked the chicken by slapping it”. It took him two months to cook the chicken and, in the end, he says: “This is done by professional idiots. Do not try it at home”.

