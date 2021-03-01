Can you spot the snake in this photo?

Snake catchers in Brisbane and the Gold Coast uploaded a photo of a garage in Australia’s Queensland which left the social media users stumped for spotting the reptile.

The users have been challenged to spot the snake in the picture of the garage in Sunnybank which was posted on a Facebook page with 34,000 followers.

Although the garage was not messy and plenty of space was available for a small reptile to hide, however, there were a few items that could be mistaken for a snake.

However, many users have failed to find the snake except for some of them.

The small snake was seen hiding a corner on top of the saw which was spotted by some social media users after zooming the picture.

