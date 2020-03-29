TORONTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has said that she has recuperated from the novel coronavirus illness caused by COVID-19.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in a statement on social media said: “I am feeling so much better.”

She said she has been cleared of the COVID-19 by her doctor and Ottawa Public health.

The Canadian PM’s Office had on March 12 said that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon return from a trip to London.

The prime minister and his family went into self isolation at home since then. However, he and their three children didn’t show symptoms.

Trudeau has been holding news conferences outside his residence on a daily basis. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in fine form.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love,” she said.

The prime minister said he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home.

