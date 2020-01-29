‘I cannot compromise on discipline’, PM Imran tells sacked ministers   

ISLAMABAD: Two sacked ministers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Talking to the members provincial assembly, PM Imran said that it was not an easy decision for him to remove them from the ministries, adding that he cannot compromise on discipline.

The prime minister said, ” I never give importance to personalities and always made difficult decisions.”

” You are my reliable fellows in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said and hoped that they will continue working hard for the party in the province.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan, both the lawmakers assured the prime minister that they will continue working as PTI’s worker.

On the occasion, the sacked ministers ruled out the reports that they wanted to become the chief minister of the province.

Read More: Three KP ministers removed from their positions; notification issued

Earlier on January 26, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had removed its three ministers from their positions who were allegedly the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’.

The notification had stated the removal of three ministers including Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed.

Sources had told ARY News that the three ministers had been allegedly acting as the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’ against the provincial government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Comments

comments