‘Durust Dam’ will let you know exact price of essential food items

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration announced on Thursday to launch a mobile phone app to curb profiteering by shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Shafqat Hamza said in a Twitter statement that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board will launch a mobile phone app namely Durust Dam (exact price) to control profiteering.

ICTA in collaboration with @NationalITBoard will soon launch “درست دام” mobile app to control profiteering by shopkeepers. The App will enable citizens to view daily prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables and poultry products besides complaints registration pic.twitter.com/miiqoquN7q — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) October 3, 2019

“The App will enable citizens to view daily prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables, and poultry products besides complaints registration,” he added.

Previously, netizens were asked to lodge complaints against profiteers on Pakistan Citizens Portal App for their early redressal.

Price magistrates are appointed to pay regular visits in their respective areas to ensure price control and penalise profiteers.

