LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Captain Retired Safdar has excused himself from appearing before the investigators of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The lawyer of Capt Retd Safdar sought four weeks for his client to appear before the Joint Investigation Team of the anti-corruption watchdog’s Lahore office. The lawyer stated that a hearing was fixed by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on March 10 regarding his pre-arrest bail petition.

The plea was submitted to the deputy director of NAB Complaint Cell by Safdar’s lawyer Ashfaq Ali.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Retd Safdar or his lawyer was expected to appear before the NAB investigators today.

Read: LHC restrains NAB from arresting Capt Safdar

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Joint Investigation Team summoned Captain Retd Safdar to question him regarding the assets beyond income today.

On the other hand, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) will also hear the pre-arrest bail plea of Capt Safdar today. The hearing will be conducted by PHC’s Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah.

The PML-N leader appeared in the hearing. Fearing his arrest, Safdar moved to the high court for getting pre-arrest bail in assets beyond income case.

