Nation remembers Captain Sarwar Shaheed on his 72nd death anniversary

RAWALPINDI: Raja Mohammad Sarwar Khan, also known as Captain Sarwar Shaheed, is being remembered on Monday (today), who sacrificed his life while defending the homeland in Kashmir War in 1948, ARY News reported.

Paying tribute to his sacrifice, the DG ISPR issued a message on his official Twitter account, saying that the nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Capt Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, who was awarded Nishan-e-Haider for his bravery during Kashmir War 1948.

The army’s media wing said that his insurmountable courage and unwavering loyalty will forever be an epitome of valiance. Every bullet he took for the country, for Kashmir, strengthens our resolve to defend Pakistan at all cost, said the ISPR.

Captain Sarwar Shaheed was born in 1910 at Singhori village in Tehsil Gujjar Khan.

He received the commission in 1944 and served at the Punjab Regiment in the newly formed Pakistan Army. In 1947, he voluntarily took part in the battle for retaking Kashmir. During the battle, the Indian troops were outflanked and were forced to retreat the Northern Areas.

Captain Sarwar launched an attack causing heavy casualties at Uri Sector. His regiment received heavy machine-gun fire along with grenades and mortar fire. He was killed by a machine-gun fire as he along with five other men were cutting barb wires.

He was posthumously awarded the highest military award of Pakistan, Nishan-E-Haider in recognition for his bravery.

