Captors kill child in Karachi over refusing ransom money  

KARACHI: A 12-year-old child was murdered brutally by his captors after they were denied the ransom amount and one of their accomplices was apprehended by police in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Sindh police on Tuesday recovered the body of the victim from Gulistan-e-Jauhar after the location was provided by the arrested abductors.

The police after the initial investigation claimed the child was abducted by his neighbour, Shamshir along with his brother-in-law and another accomplice for getting a hefty amount in ransom.

The captors murdered the child after one of their accomplices was arrested in a bid to receive the ransom amount. “The child was murdered in Saeedabad and his body was thrown in a nullah in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area,” said the AVCC SP Abdullah Ahmed.

He further said that the accused also threw acid on the body to deface it.

The body of the child was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incidents of kidnapping and murders of children are frequently reported in Karachi.

In one such incident recently, a police party headed by SSP West Suhai Aziz conducted raid at a house in Manghopir in the case of the body of a missing child found from a deserted piece of land.

“Some suspects have been detained from a house where the missing child, Arbaz, was reportedly seen last time,” according to the West district police chief.

The police team has also found some key evidence of the crime from the rooftop of the house, the SSP said. The crime mystery likely to be solved after the forensic report, the police official stated.

The body of 12-year old Arbaz, who was missing from Ghazi Goth of Manghopir, was found from a deserted place in the area a day before.

