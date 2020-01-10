WATCH: Running car catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire erupted in the car which was being driven by its owner on the road in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police, a fire broke out in the car due to a short circuit. The incident also caused disruption to traffic flow at the main Gulistan-e-Johar road.

The rescue personnel and fire brigades rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. However, the owner of a car and other passengers remained unhurt.

Last year, a man was burnt to death while three others were injured when a car caught fire after ramming into an electric pole near Lal Kothi at Shahra-e-Faisal.

According to police, the driver lost control of the over-speeding car and hit an electric pole by the roadside.

The rescue personnel and fire brigades rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for medical and legal formalities.

