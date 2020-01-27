Car-dumper collision leaves three dead in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three including a woman were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a dumper, ARY News reported on Monday, citing rescue sources.

According to rescue sources, the road crash occurred near Ameenpur Inter-change. The injured and bodies were moved to Allied Hospital for medico-legal.

The cause behind the incident is said to be over speeding.

In another road crash, last week, at least three people had died and 10 others sustained injuries in a road accident in Hub.

According to rescue sources, the incident took place due to head-on collision among passenger bus and a truck near Gaddani morr in Hub.

The rescue teams had moved the bodies and injured to nearby medical facility.

