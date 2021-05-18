Web Analytics
Car goes up in flames as driver uses hand sanitiser while smoking

A car burst into flames after a driver in Maryland, US, used hand sanitiser while smoking a cigarette, officials said.

In a video, the motorist can be seen being left with burns after he reportedly used a hand sanitiser while smoking in the front seat of his car. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape in time and was left with minor burns, while his car completely burned.

 Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, wrote on Twitter, “Vehicle fire; cause, a driver using hand sanitizer & smoking a cigarette, which is a bad combo in an unventilated area like a car; total loss.”

He also shared the video that shows the car engulfed in flames.

Images shared by the spokesperson show the car completely charred from the inside and outside after the fire.

