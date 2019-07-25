Car lifters confess snatching several cars in Karachi

KARACHI: Arrested members of a car lifting gang have disclosed they sold snatched vehicles worth 170 million rupees in 10 million, ARY News reported on Thursday.

ARY News has received a report of investigation with the accused arrested by the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Karachi Police.

The ACLC recently claimed to have busted a gang involved in snatching SUVs in Karachi.

ACLC chief SSP Amjad Shaikh said that the accused were selling a six million rupees vehicle in four to five Lac, while a 1.2 mln car in 40,000 rupees.

Gang leader Hakim Ali Sundrani is a resident of Shikarpur, investigation report said.

Hakim Sundrani told the police, he had bought a jammer in 80, 000 rupees from Peshawar with which the trackers of cars ceased to work.

Sundrani told the police that after snatching a car they handover it to a security guard Tony, at Burfat Farm House.

He also confessed involvement in encounters with police adding that scores of gang members were killed or injured when police engaged them.

According to the investigations, the accused confessed snatching and selling more than 15 cars in ongoing 2019 year.

He confessed snatching cars from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadarabad, Safora, Johar More, University Road, Baitul Mukarram, North Karachi, Gulshan Iqbal and other areas of Karachi.

ACLC chief SSP Amjad Shaikh earlier disclosed the arrests of three members of a car lifting gang in a media talk, identified as Hakim Ali Sundrani, Ahsan Ali and Sajjan.

The SSP claimed that the gang was involved in the killing of manager of a service station in the Sachal area when he resisted their attempt to snatch a SUV.

He said that accused Hakim was wanted by the police in 22 cases, Ahsan in 18 and Sajjan in 17 cases.

The ACLC chief also said that the police seized two SUVs, two Toyota Corolla, three Toyota Premio and a Parado from their possession, along with arms and ammunition.

Comments

comments