Car thief’s vehicle stolen by teenager while changing flat tyre

A man driving a stolen vehicle has faced trouble after offering help to a teenager struggling to change a flat tyre at the side of the road who later tried to steal the helper’s car by putting it in reverse.

The police department said that Shamari J Reid and his friend were roaming around in a stolen Toyota RAV4 and later the car thief saw a teenager, identified as 19-year-old Tykel Wilson, trying to change out a flat tyre at the side of the road.

Reid stopped and offered help to Wilson for changing the flat tyre of his Mitsubishi Lancer which was also stolen from Prince George’s County.

The teenager then tried to steal the RAV4 by putting it in reverse when Reid and his friend were busy in changing the flat tyre. However, Wilson failed to run away as the vehicle hit a kerb and became inoperable. Reid also threatened Wilson as he sat in the car by pointing a handgun.

The District officers who were en route to a call for service in the area heard what sounded like a vehicle collision and witnessed three males standing outside of a wrecked Toyota RAV4 on Layhill Road.

Reid attempted to hide his load handgun but it was found at the scene by the officers.

The police department said in a statement, “During the investigation of this collision, officers determined that prior to the crash, Reid and his friend were traveling on Layhill Road in the area of Longemead Crossing Drive in the Toyota RAV4 when they observed Wilson attempting to change a flat tire on a Mitsubishi Lancer. Reid’s friend, who was driving, stopped his RAV4 and both men offered to help Wilson change the tire.”

It emerged that Wilson had an active arrest warrant from Washington DC, Reid had an active warrant from Worcester County in Maryland. Shamari J Reid was released after posting a $3,000 bond.

Driver of Stolen Vehicle with Flat Tire on Layhill Road Helped by Passing Motorist; Driver Then Steals Motorist’s Vehicle and Crashes: https://t.co/DgDC3lhnnY pic.twitter.com/b6J5sGZ4QW — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 15, 2021

Montgomery County Police Department arrested both thieves and transported them to the Central Processing Unit after the bizarre case of car theft reported from Layhill Road in the area of Longemead Crossing Drive on March 10.

However, the identity of the third male – Reid’s friend – will not be released as he was not charged with any crime.

