Carbonated drinks banned in all Islamabad schools

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Friday banned all type of fizzy drinks across the schools of the federal capital, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the local administration, the ban on carbonated drinks will apply to all public and private schools and Madaris in the federal capital for a period of two months. The administration has also imposed section 144 in Islamabad.

The ban on drinks comes after a poll conducted on social media regarding a ban on fizzy drinks voted in favour of the ban. 91 per cent of people voted in favour of the ban.

Explaining the reason behind imposing a ban on cold drinks, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that according to the World Health Organization (WHO) reports, such drinks are harmful for the children.

Last year, the Balochistan government had banned the sale and consumption of carbonated drinks in all educational institutions across the province.

The decision was taken in the first meeting of the recently established Balochistan Food Authority (BFA).

The government also decided to bar the sale of Ajinomoto (Chinese salt) in the province, declaring it harmful for health, besides calling for strict implementation on the ban of Gutka sale.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani was chairing the meeting while BFA Director General Major (retd) Bashir Ahmed briefed him about the working of the authority. Other BFA members including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Asghar Khan Achakzai and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

