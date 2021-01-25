Two cardiac patients die as ambulance runs out of oxygen in Khushab

KHUSHAB: Two critical cardiac patients died on Monday night as the ambulance in which they were being shifted to another hospital exhausted its oxygen reserve, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place when Fatima, 65, and Rubina, 55, both had suffered heart attacks, were being shifted from taluka headquarter hospital (THQ) to district headquarter hospital (DHQ) in the same ambulance in Quaidabad.

Rescue officials blamed the administration of THQ hospital for providing an empty oxygen cylinder to the ambulance. The officials said that one of the patients died on the way while the other died at the DHQ hospital.

On the other hand, THQ hospital’s MS Dr Muhammad Asif said that the hospital had provided the ambulance a cylinder full of oxygen.

Read More: Six Covid-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage at Peshawar hospital

Earlier on December 6, at least six Covid-19 patients had died allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen at Peshawar’s Khyber Teaching Hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the hospital, five of the patients had been under treatment at the health facility’s coronavirus ward while one was in the intensive care unit. He had added the hospital gets its oxygen supply from Rawalpindi which did not reach on time, as a result of which the critically ill patients died.

Comments

comments