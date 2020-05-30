First cargo ship carrying wheat, urea reaches Gwadar: SAPM Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Lieutenant General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday said that first bulk cargo ship “MV Manet” carrying wheat and urea of Afghan Transit trade reached Gwadar port this week.

In a tweet on Saturday, SAPM Bajwa said a dream come true for local economy as it will stimulate host of business activity.

First bulk-cargo ship “MV Manet” carrying wheat n urea of Afghan Transit trade reached Gwadar this week-a dream come true for local economy as it will stimulate host of business activity… #cpec #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/Imi9T4fbt2 — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) May 30, 2020

Back in the month of April, Adviser to PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Gwadar Port has been made operational for the Afghan Transit Trade.

Announcing the positive development via his twitter handle, Abdul Razak Dawood had said the Gwadar Port has been operationalized for Afghan Transit Trade under APTTA 2010.

The adviser had said that that the move fulfills long standing request of the business community and the shipping industry of the country and it will also pave the way for generating business opportunities & employment both in Gwadar and along the highways.

