The CCTV camera has captured the terrifying moment a young man was carjacked by two criminals who threatened him with a knife at a petrol station in Sydney.

The footage showed that two helmet-wearing robbers ambushed the 18-year-old man standing beside his white Mercedes AMG at a petrol station in Sydney’s south-west on Monday night.

The driver returned to his $110,000 white Mercedes AMG where he was confronted by one of the carjackers armed with a knife. The criminal took the driver’s seat and turned on the ignition.

The owner tried to open the rear door to stop the quick getaway but he was stopped by a second offender sitting on a motorbike behind the car. The motorcyclist punches the man in the face and pushes him away from the Mercedes, allowing the driver to speed off, Dailymail UK reported.

The man manages to open the rear driver’s side door and tries to chase after his beloved car as the driver and his motorcyclist accomplice flee the scene. The quick getaway was made possible after the owner left his keys in the car as he paid for petrol.

Police said both offenders were wearing full-face helmets at the time. The security officials commenced the manhunt for the carjackers.

