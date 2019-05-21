Police register case of Badin girl who succumbed to social media blackmailing

BADIN: The police on Tuesday registered murder case of Badin’s girl, who committed suicide by consuming poison after being blackmailed on social media.

The case was registered on the complaint of deceased girl’s father at Tando Ghulam Ali police station.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police, Somchand has been named as the main accused, while Mahesh and Ashok were also nominated.

Rejecting the allegations, Somchand decided to surrender himself.

It may be noted that Aneela committed suicide by consuming poison as she was being blackmailed on social media by a local boy and his friends over her edited pictures, the family revealed.

A letter – recovered by the deceased’s family – disclosed that the blackmailers had also received Rs50,000 from the girl.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in social media usage with more than 40 million registered Facebook users. The rapid growth has sparked an online debate about misogyny and abuse of the platform.

In March last, a magistrate in Lahore had sentenced a man to six years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs0.7 million for harassing and blackmailing a woman online.

The convict was also ordered to pay Rs1 million in compensation to the victim.

