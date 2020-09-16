Case of firing incident at Civic Centre Karachi registered

KARACHI: A case of firing at the third floor of the Civic Centre building in the metropolis that claimed two lives and injured one, has been registered, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The case was registered on the complaint of deceased assistant director land of the KDA Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wasim Usmani’s brother at the New Town Police Station.

On Tuesday, two Karachi Development Authority (KDA) land department employees were shot dead while one other sustained injuries in a firing incident reported on the third floor of the Civic Centre building.

According to police, Assistant Director Land of the KDA Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wasim Usmani was shot dead and KDA employees Muhammad Hafeez and Waseem Raza sustained bullet wounds in the firing incident. The Waseem Raza later also succumbed to his injures while being shifted to the hospital.

Read more: Civic Center incident: Suspect admits to firing fatal shots

“The firing incident happened within the premises of the KDA land department,” the police had said without elaborating as to who was involved in it.

They further said that a weapon was also recovered from the office and a forensic examination would be carried out to ascertain facts into the case.

Comments

comments