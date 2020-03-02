Murder attempt case registered against PPP’s Nabil Gabol

KARACHI: Police on Monday registered an attempt to murder case against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol for allegedly attacking and firing on the residence of Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) chairman Abdul Bar in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the case has been registered against Nabil Gabol and his aide Feroz with the Defence police station on the behalf of a citizen Ghulam Shabbir.

The applicant told the police that Nabil Gabol along with his aides had reached at the house, opened firing and subjected him to severe torture.

He also presented a footage to the police, in which Nabil Gabol can be seen firing with an automatic weapon.

On August 5, 2018, a video had surfaced showing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol getting into a brawl with a passenger at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

The PPP leader and a citizen had purportedly exchanged heated words at the airport but the argument turned ugly when the former had pushed the latter to the ground.

In the video circulating in media, the citizen could be seen calling out security personnel standing nearby, but no one had come to his rescue.

