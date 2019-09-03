Case registered into death of ATM thief who died in police custody

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The police have registered case into death of Salahuddin, a thief who had made faces by sticking out his tongue towards CCTV, inside an ATM room in Faisalabad.

The case has been lodged against SHO Mehmood ul Hassan, SI, Shafaqat Ali and ASI Matloob Hussain on the complaint of Salahuddin’s father at PS City A Division.

Spokesperson Punjab chief minister, Dr Shehbaz Gill said, the case has been lodged against the policemen. Justice will be delivered.

The suspect, who was identified as Salahuddin and arrested in Rahim Yar Khan a month after the video incident, passed away while he was in police custody. He was reportedly suffering from a health condition and was rushed to a hospital when his condition deteriorated, where he died.

The district police officer had ordered an inquiry into his death, the exact cause of which would be determined in a post-mortem.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan on Friday, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

