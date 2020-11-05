CATI Hyderabad sealed after emergence of 27 coronavirus cases

HYDERABAD: The Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad has been sealed after at least 27 under-training air-traffic controllers tested positive for the coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the authorities decided to conduct tests of the under-training air-traffic controllers after the emergence of three coronavirus cases, two days earlier.

After confirmation of the deadly infection in more 24 trainees at the CATI Thursday, the authorities immediately sealed the institute as a precautionary measure.

The infected persons have been isolated at the hostel of the institute. It was learnt that out of 27 coronavirus patients, two of them belong to Lahore.

The number of coronavirus cases is increasing gradually in Pakistan, as the country recorded 1,302 new infections and 26 deaths during the last 24 hours.3

The total count of deaths reached up to 6,893 and 316,665 patients recovered from the virus, according to statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

32,376 tests were carried out for the detection of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours as the country has so far conducted 4,573,768 tests.

