Cattle markets implementing SOPs to be established in Sindh province

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to allow setting up cattle markets in the province while following devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to details, the government of Sindh has decided to allow establishing cattle markets in the province for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid ul Adha. However, the markets would be bound to implement upon SOPs approved from the provincial government.

The local bodies’ ministry has devised SOPs for the purpose and cattle markets could be established within the limits of towns, municipal committees, district councils and municipal corporations while following them.

According to the SOPs, separate lines would be made for buyers and sellers to enter the cattle market while social distancing would be maintained in it all the times.

All those visiting the market should wear face masks.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government has lifted various restrictions on movements imposed to curtail coronavirus pandemic and most recently on June 02, it allowed public transport and online ride-hailing services to resume from Wednesday with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The announcement to this effect came after successful talks between Sindh Transport Minister Owais Shah and transporters who have been pressing the government for permission to bring their buses on roads citing relaxation in the lockdown.

Owais Shah said transporters will have to ensure implementation of the government-defined SOPs, including availability of hand sanitizers and wearing of masks in vehicles, otherwise, action will be taken against transporters. Vehicles will not be allowed to carry extra passengers, he cleared.

The minister said only two people will be allowed to sit in a ride-sharing services’ vehicle and three in case of emergency while seat by seat online bus services will be permitted. It is to mention here that the provincial government on June 01 issued a notification, allowing markets to remain open in the city from 6 am in the morning till 7 pm in the evening. Medical stores and essential items seller can open their businesses 24/7.

