CCI to hold virtual session tomorrow over the census results

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) will hold a virtual meeting on Monday (tomorrow) over the census results, ARY News reported.

A final decision on the issue is expected in the session. Provincial chief ministers will attend the CCI meeting on video link.

The meeting is expected to take a final decision with regard to notifying the results of the national population census-2017.

A meeting on Wednesday, was failed to reach consensus over the issue and it was decided to hold the session on the matter again.

Sindh had expressed reservations over the population census results and proposed to annex it with the result of the next census.

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had backed notifying the population census results in the CCI meeting.

The chief minister of Balochistan had sought some time for consultation over the issue.

It is to be mentioned here the CCI has been unable to approve and notify the census, which has been on its agenda for the past three years.

The reservations of Sindh on the census appeared during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in 2017 and since then the issue has lingered on.

Sindh while rejecting the results of census-2017 complaining that the population of the province including the largest city of Karachi has been shown lesser in the census than the actual on ground.

