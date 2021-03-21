CCI meeting summoned to decide about final census results

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to summon a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in the last week of the current month or in the first week of April, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting would be attended by all four chief ministers of the provinces, which is expected to give go-ahead for the release of final census results, sources said.

They further added that the annual report of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will also be presented before the CCI. The meeting will review the implementation of the decisions earlier taken by the forum.

In this context provinces have been informed through letters, sources said.

Read more: PM Imran Khan led CCI meeting approves renewable energy policy

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by PM Imran Khan, the forum had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

According to a handout issued regarding the meeting, the session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, attorney general, and other concerned officials to review an eight-point agenda.

Comments

comments