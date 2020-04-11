Bilawal Bhutto calls for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic  

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday briefed Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the provincial efforts to tackle coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

During a telephonic conversation, the chief minister briefed that the province was trying its best to improve testing capacity while efforts were also underway to provide relief to the public affected from coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal Bhutto while lauding Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh government has undertaken exemplary measures to prevent outbreak of the virus.

“The public confidence on the state has boosted owing to the provincial measures,” he said adding that currently the province leads in available health infrastructure as compared to other parts of the country.

“You have given a face to a people’s government,” Bilawal said to Shah.

He said that the foremost priority of the government should be to save public lives. We all have to unite to fight this pandemic, Bilawal said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan Saturday reached 4,788, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s latest statistics.

As many as 190 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported across the country during last 24 hours. So far 762 patients have recovered from the deadly virus, whereas the death toll has surged to 71.

Read more: DRAP allows clinical trials of coronavirus blood plasma treatment

Highest 25 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 in Sindh, 19 in Punjab, three in GB and one was reported in Islamabad and Balochistan.

According to the breakup of the cases province-wise Punjab tops the list with 2,336 cases, while Sindh has recorded 1,214 coronavirus cases so far.

656 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 220 in Balochistan, 113 in Islamabad, 215 in Gilgit Baltistan and 34 cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

Overall 48 per cent of the cases are said to be of local transmission in the country while rest are of the nationals coming from abroad.

The health authorities have overall conducted 57,836 tests including 2,457 tests during the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments