COVINA, California: A criminal was caught on CCTV camera mounting a skimming device on a credit card machine while his wife distracting the manager inside a gas station.

The entire incident took place in Covina, California was captured on a CCTV camera in which the man was seen installing a skimming device on a credit card machine.

His wife could be seen keeping the manager busy to assist the alleged criminal to complete installing the device, according to the owner of the gas station.

Later, the manager noticed the credit card machine looked different and took it off before any customers used it, ABC7 reported.

He also checked all of the station’s gas pumps for skimmers, however, no other devices were found.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The local police department started an investigation and search for the suspects.

Comments

comments