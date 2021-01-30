Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Felon caught on CCTV mounting skimming device on credit card machine

cctv footage couple skimming device credit card machine gas station

COVINA, California: A criminal was caught on CCTV camera mounting a skimming device on a credit card machine while his wife distracting the manager inside a gas station.

The entire incident took place in Covina, California was captured on a CCTV camera in which the man was seen installing a skimming device on a credit card machine.

cctv footage couple skimming device credit card machine gas station

His wife could be seen keeping the manager busy to assist the alleged criminal to complete installing the device, according to the owner of the gas station.

cctv footage couple skimming device credit card machine gas station

Later, the manager noticed the credit card machine looked different and took it off before any customers used it, ABC7 reported.

cctv footage couple skimming device credit card machine gas station

He also checked all of the station’s gas pumps for skimmers, however, no other devices were found.

The local police department started an investigation and search for the suspects.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Toddler interrupts mother’s live weather forecast, video goes viral    

Offbeat

VIDEO: Woman throws herself on top of her minor son after gunman opens fire

Offbeat

Terrifying video shows skier chased downhill by wild bear

Offbeat

Terrifying video: Skier buried under snow after falling into crevasse


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close