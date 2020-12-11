A shocking incident was uncovered by a security camera’s footage which showed a Walmart delivery driver stole packages after dropping them off at a local business.

The footage showed that the delivery driver dropped off packages at a local business and allegedly took off after taking a picture of it which she sent to the buyer’s phone for confirming the delivery.

The incident took place in Crowley on November 29 which led the local police department to warn the people for keeping a close eye on the pirates.

The people across the world are buying from online stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, the incidents of packages’ theft are also rising in US.

According to Fox8, the buyer, Anthony Borill, said that there were Christmas presents for his grandchildren inside of the packages.

“The fact of it is, a lot of times people have video cameras and the point of it was, she didn’t realize we had video cameras watching everything she was doing,” Borill said.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard urged the public to be cautious and not themselves vulnerable to theft.

“There are people driving all the time, waiting for packages to be delivered, and of course, we don’t want the Grinch to steal your Christmas,” Broussard said.

